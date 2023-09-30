Sam Vokes on target as Wycombe beat 10-man Carlisle

Luke Leahy and Sam Vokes scored either side of half-time as Wycombe saw off 10-man Carlisle 2-0 at Adams Park.

Carlisle goalkeeper Jokull Andresson was sent off in the 29th minute after handling outside his area and Wycombe took full advantage.

The visitors defended well before Gareth McCleary won a penalty just before half-time, which Leahy converted to give Wycombe a half-time lead.

Vokes missed a fine chance to put Wycombe 2-0 up shortly after half-time with a header from close range that went over the bar before being denied by substitute keeper Tomas Holy inside the box.

Carlisle had chances of their own, Joe Garner blazing over when well-placed and Sam Lavelle heading narrowly wide from a corner.

However, Vokes sealed the points 16 minutes from time, rolling his marker and sliding the ball into the bottom-right corner from 20 yards, with Wycombe moving up to ninth in the table and Carlisle just a point above the bottom four.