Crawley up to second after swatting aside Sutton

Crawley continued their dream start to the League Two campaign with a 3-0 victory over rock-bottom Sutton.

Adam Campbell, Laurence Maguire and Danilo Orsi scored as Town secured a fourth straight league win to climb up to second in the table.

The Reds took the lead after only six minutes, with former Gateshead striker Campbell scoring his fourth goal of the season after being played in by skipper Ben Gladwin.

Sutton tried to respond and Aiden O’Brien had the ball in the net but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Former Carlisle winger Omari Patrick had a shot saved by the legs of Reds goalkeeper Corey Addai before wastefully putting another chance wide.

Sutton were forced into making a goalkeeping change only seven minutes after the break when former Crawley loanee Jack Rose replaced the injured Dean Bouzanis.

Rose was picking the ball out of the net a minute later when Maguire made it 2-0 from close range.

It got worse for Sutton in the 66th minute when Orsi struck from point-blank range from Ronan Darcy’s cross.

Crawley substitute Rafiq Khaleel rifled a shot against the post three minutes from time.