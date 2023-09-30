Cardwell at the double as Southend hit back to draw at Rochdale

Harry Cardwell struck twice for Southend as they fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Rochdale.

Jimmy Keohane fired home a rebound to give Rochdale an early lead and Kairo Mitchell headed them 2-0 up, with Jesurun Uchegbulam prominent in the build-up to both goals.

Southend reduced the deficit through Cardwell’s header before the interval and the forward hauled the Shrimpers level with his ninth league goal of the season, heading home Jack Wood’s cross in the 64th minute.

The impressive Uchegbulam’s fierce effort was well saved by visiting goalkeeper David Martin as Southend, deducted 10 points at the start of the season for breaching financial rules, remain second from bottom in the National League.