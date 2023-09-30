Swindon equal club record as they continue flying start with win over Grimsby

Swindon equalled a club record as they made it nine league games unbeaten to start a season with a 2-1 victory over Grimsby.

The Robins took the lead after 26 minutes when Charlie Austin chipped the ball through for Dan Kemp who, despite the ball bouncing up, managed to fire into the bottom right-hand corner.

Harry Clifton almost levelled the scores when Abo Eisa found him seven yards from goal only for Swindon goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney to stay big and make the stop.

Mahoney again had to be at his best to keep Swindon in front as Tariq Uwakwe misplaced a pass and Remeao Hutton mishit a clearance, allowing Danny Rose a shot from inside the six-yard box which the Town keeper Mahoney kept out after flinging himself across his line.

Kemp turned provider in the 64th minute for Swindon’s second goal as he played a marvellous through-ball into Jake Cain, who sent his shot over keeper Jake Eastwood with a first-time finish.

Grimsby chased a way back into the game and Donovan Wilson made an instant impact off the bench, turning Frazer Blake-Tracy before finishing neatly into the near post to pull a goal back for the visitors 20 minutes from time, but Swindon held firm for the win.