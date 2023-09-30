Swindon equal club record as they continue flying start with win over Grimsby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swindon equal club record as they continue flying start with win over Grimsby

By Press Association
Jake Cain scored Swindon’s winner (Nigel French/PA)
Swindon equalled a club record as they made it nine league games unbeaten to start a season with a 2-1 victory over Grimsby.

The Robins took the lead after 26 minutes when Charlie Austin chipped the ball through for Dan Kemp who, despite the ball bouncing up, managed to fire into the bottom right-hand corner.

Harry Clifton almost levelled the scores when Abo Eisa found him seven yards from goal only for Swindon goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney to stay big and make the stop.

Mahoney again had to be at his best to keep Swindon in front as Tariq Uwakwe misplaced a pass and Remeao Hutton mishit a clearance, allowing Danny Rose a shot from inside the six-yard box which the Town keeper Mahoney kept out after flinging himself across his line.

Kemp turned provider in the 64th minute for Swindon’s second goal as he played a marvellous through-ball into Jake Cain, who sent his shot over keeper Jake Eastwood with a first-time finish.

Grimsby chased a way back into the game and Donovan Wilson made an instant impact off the bench, turning Frazer Blake-Tracy before finishing neatly into the near post to pull a goal back for the visitors 20 minutes from time, but Swindon held firm for the win.