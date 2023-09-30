Dion Charles’ first-half effort enough as Bolton beat Port Vale to go fourth

Dion Charles’ first-half strike proved enough as Bolton edged a 1-0 League One win at Port Vale to leapfrog their opponents in the table and move into fourth.

Charles struck just before half-time to ensure the Trotters’ rise from seventh with 17 points – the same tally as Vale who drop to sixth as a result.

Bolton started the better of the two sides, with Charles’ shot from Josh Dacres-Cogley’s pass just missing the target in the eighth minute.

There was not any further goalmouth action of note until the 43rd minute, when Charles broke through and found the bottom corner with his left foot for his sixth league goal of the season.

The Valiants came close to an equaliser moments later, but Ben Garrity’s effort from James Plant’s pull-back was well saved by Nathan Baxter.

Randell Williams threatened to double Bolton’s advantage eight minutes after the restart, forcing a good stop out of Connor Ripley after a long, mazy run from right to left.

Kofi Balmer headed just wide from Conor Grant’s corner in the 74th minute as Vale pushed to restore parity, but it was not to be for the hosts as Bolton held on for maximum points.