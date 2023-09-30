Duncan Ferguson makes winning start as Inverness manager

Duncan Ferguson’s first game as Inverness manager ended in a 3-2 win at Arbroath.

Former Scotland striker Ferguson was appointed Inverness boss on Tuesday and saw his new side take an 11th-minute lead when Luis Longstaff scrambled the ball home from close range.

Inverness doubled their lead after 32 minutes when Aaron Doran turned in Longstaff’s cross from the left.

Billy McKay then raced on to a long ball from goalkeeper Mark Ridgers three minutes after the break to score with a delicate lob.

Scott Stewart and Michael McKenna set up a grandstand finish in the final 20 minutes, but Inverness held on to climb off the bottom of the table.