Richard Hill leads Eastleigh to victory at Halifax by the odd goal in five

Richard Hill’s latest stint as manager of Eastleigh started with a 3-2 victory at Halifax in the Vanarama National League.

The Hampshire club opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 19th minute, with Chris Maguire sending Sam Johnson the wrong way and finding the bottom corner, after Paul McCallum had been fouled.

McCallum tapped in a loose ball to double the Spitfires’ advantage in the 54th minute and completed his double, following good work from Enzio Boldewijn, with 17 minutes to go.

Florent Hoti scored with 11 minutes remaining to give the hosts hope and with three minutes remaining Jordan Keane headed in a corner to reduce the deficit to one – but that was as far as Halifax’s comeback was to go.