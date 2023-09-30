Kidderminster lose again as Barnet take the win

First-half goals from Anthony Hartigan and Callum Stead put Barnet on the path to a 2-1 victory over Kidderminster to deepen the Harriers’ woes.

Rock-bottom of the Vanarama National League and nursing a four-match losing run, Kidderminster stumbled out of the traps as Hartigan put the Bees ahead with an excellent free-kick that found the top corner.

Kidderminster might have had an instant response but Alex Penny’s volley whistled over the bar before Stead grabbed his first Barnet goal when he headed home from close range after 27 minutes.

The hosts gave themselves hope when Krystian Pearce nodded in from Joe Leesley’s cross in the 64th minute but they could find no way through again and Barnet held on for their second win of the week.