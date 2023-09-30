Troubled Reading earn precious point with goalless draw against Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Troubled Reading earn precious point with goalless draw against Burton

By Press Association
Reading’s Select Car Leasing Stadium saw out a goalless stalemate on Saturday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Reading’s Select Car Leasing Stadium saw out a goalless stalemate on Saturday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Troubled Reading gained the welcome boost of a precious point with a goalless League One draw against fellow strugglers Burton.

Reading – who were deducted four points this season for various financial breaches – dominated for most of a scrappy contest as Burton were grateful to goalkeeper Max Crocombe for a series of fine saves.

For the second home game running, Reading fans staged a protest against controversial Chinese owner Dai Yongge by throwing tennis balls on to the pitch in the 16th minute.

After a 10-minute delay, during which the players returned to the dressing-rooms, referee Sam Purkiss restarted the game.

In a poor first period – before and after the enforced break – neither side were able to create any clear-cut openings.

Joe Powell blazed the ball well off target for Burton early on while, for the hosts, Charlie Savage curled a long-range effort narrowly over.

Femi Azeez went closer with a firmly-struck attempt in first-half stoppage time but the ball was smartly saved by Crocombe.

Reading were comfortably superior after the interval, with Crocombe forced into action to save a thunderous shot from Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan.

And as the hosts desperately sought a late winner, Crocombe made a superb double stop to first deny Ehibhatiomhan and then Azeez on the follow-up.