Dylan Easton brace helps high-flying Raith inflict fresh defeat on Ayr

Dylan Easton scored a first-half double as Raith beat Ayr 2-1 in the cinch Championship.

Easton opened the scoring after 24 minutes when Sam Stanton found him on the edge of the box.

The pair combined again two minutes later with Easton producing another clinical finish for second-placed Rovers.

Anton Dowds halved the deficit five minutes after the break, but Ayr have now lost five of their seven league games.