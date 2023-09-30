Ebbsfleet see off Boreham Wood

Goals from Darren McQueen (2) and Luke O’Neill steered Ebbsfleet to a 3-1 home win over Boreham Wood in the Vanarama National League.

O’Neill broke the deadlock in the 20th minute after McQueen’s rebound had fallen for him, before McQueen doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

Angelo Balanta brought Boreham Wood back into the contest in the 36th minute, slotting into the corner.

However, the influential McQueen completed his double with 20 minutes to go, completing the scoring and ensuring three points for the hosts.