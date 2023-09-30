Padraig Amond scores stunner as Woking beat lowly AFC Fylde

Lewis Walker scored on his debut as Woking returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at National League strugglers AFC Fylde.

Experienced striker Padraig Amond netted the opening goal in the 13th minute with a stunning free-kick from 25 yards.

After a lengthy delay which resulted in the fourth official taking over from one of the assistant referees, Woking came close to doubling their lead when Dan Moss’ cross flashed across goal.

Walker, signed on loan from Gillingham on Friday, did make it 2-0 just six minutes after coming on at half-time, when he nodded home.