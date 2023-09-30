Hull held by well-drilled Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hull held by well-drilled Plymouth

By Press Association
Regan Slater scored Hull’s equaliser (Richard Sellers/PA)
Regan Slater scored Hull’s equaliser (Richard Sellers/PA)

Streetwise Plymouth frustrated Hull to earn a 1-1 draw at the MKM Stadium.

Argyle have struggled away from home since their return to the Sky Bet Championship.

But they were decent value for a point which was largely gained because of the late heroics of goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

Hull also looked up against it when Adam Randell scored for the visitors after 22 minutes.

The Tigers were fortunate to have equalised after Regan Slater capitalised upon two errors from defender Macaulay Gillesphey just before half-time.

And though Plymouth had to withstand relative pressure, they arguably deserved a share of the spoils.

Hull, albeit attractive on the eye and competent in possession, were, offensively, short of ideas for most of the game.

Jaden Philogene skied one over the crossbar after 15 minutes, but that was a a rare highlight for home fans.

Plymouth, suitably inspired by their 6-2 defeat at home to Watford last weekend, might have been forgiven for going for the jugular at the MKM Stadium.

But they were patient from the outset and wisely chose their moments going forward in the first half.

Their opening goal came when Bali Mumba found a pocket of space on the left wing and his cross was parried to the right by goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, with the resulting deflection smartly steered home by Randell from a tricky angle.

Home supporters demanded a response, but it was not immediately forthcoming.

If anything, Hull should have been 2-0 down after 27 minutes when high-pressing Argyle hustled the hosts out of possession on the edge of the penalty area. Finn Azaz’s low strike was almost perfect, but the ball struck the base of the right post before squirting along the chalk of the line for a goal-kick.

Hull finally kicked on after 35 minutes when left-back Ruben Vinagre sent over a fine cross into Plymouth’s box. Adama Traore should have equalised, but his strong header went over the crossbar.

But Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher will have been quite content by the pattern of the game – until Gillesphey’s defensive meltdown.

The 27-year-old firstly conceded possession to Philogene on the left, from where the ball appeared destined to bounce into touch.

But Gillesphey was too complacent – and Philogene reacted. He seized control and then crossed, through the legs of Dan Scarr, towards the back post where Slater could not miss.

Hull dominated possession in the second half but other than Aaron Connolly’s sharp strike that fizzed just wide of the right post, Hazard was rarely troubled until late in the piece.

Randell might even have won the game after 71 minutes when his half-volley inside the box was pawed over the crossbar by Allsop.

Substitute Liam Delap set the tone for a late flurry of pressure after his powerful strike from the right was well tipped over by Hazard, who also did brilliantly to deny Tyler Morton and Alfie Jones at the death.

Yet Hull head coach Liam Rosenior must wonder why it took his side so long to get going, whereas Schumacher will view this as a fine result given Plymouth’s issues on the road.