Michael Cheek bags brace as 10-man Bromley halt unbeaten Gateshead streak

Michael Cheek scored twice as Bromley beat Gateshead (Kieran Cleeves/PA) Gateshead's seven-match unbeaten run in the National League came to an end after a 3-1 defeat at 10-man Bromley. After a goalless first half, Michael Cheek put the home side in front in the 55th minute with a shot into the bottom corner. Marcus Dinanga levelled for Gateshead, who were on a three-game winning streak, with 20 minutes to go but Byron Webster restored Bromley's lead with a header from a corner four minutes later. Lewis Leigh was sent off deep into stoppage time for a second yellow but the game was over moments later when Cheek grabbed his second on the counter attack.