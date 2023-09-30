Michael Cheek bags brace as 10-man Bromley halt unbeaten Gateshead streak

Gateshead’s seven-match unbeaten run in the National League came to an end after a 3-1 defeat at 10-man Bromley.

After a goalless first half, Michael Cheek put the home side in front in the 55th minute with a shot into the bottom corner.

Marcus Dinanga levelled for Gateshead, who were on a three-game winning streak, with 20 minutes to go but Byron Webster restored Bromley’s lead with a header from a corner four minutes later.

Lewis Leigh was sent off deep into stoppage time for a second yellow but the game was over moments later when Cheek grabbed his second on the counter attack.