The wins will come – Liam Rosenior not concerned by Hull’s run of home draws

By Press Association
Liam Rosenior expects Hull’s home form to improve as they follow their ‘process’ (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hull head coach Liam Rosenior is convinced an uptick in home form is forthcoming after the 1-1 draw against Plymouth.

The Tigers are unbeaten since the opening day of the season but they have now drawn their last four games at the MKM Stadium.

Rosenior said: “I want more wins, but the wins will come as a process.

“The process is performance and our performances have been absolutely top this season.

“We have been so consistent – we don’t get beat and have, other than two halves of football, dominated teams all season.

“I’m frustrated not to win the game, but I’m not frustrated about the performance. We had complete control and domination but you have to remember we are a work in progress.”

Hull, who are fifth in the Sky Bet Championship, were continually frustrated against high-pressing opponents, who opened the scoring after 22 minutes when Ryan Allsop could only parry Bali Mumba’s excellent left-wing cross towards Adam Randell, who scored from a tight angle.

Plymouth were unlucky not to double their lead when Finn Azaz’s low shot from distance struck the inside of the right post and then skidded out for a goal kick.

Hull, however, equalised just before the break after left-back Macaulay Gillesphey was twice outsmarted by Jaden Philogene, who teed up Regan Slater in front of an open goal.

Rosenior’s men controlled the game after the restart, yet they only looked like scoring late on.

But they found goalkeeper Conor Hazard in inspired form – most notably when he saved with his legs from Alfie Jones.

Rosenior said: “Their goal changes the atmosphere.

“We’ve just had our best start in the history of the Championship. Why? Because we play out from the back and have a clear identity.

“We are in this together and everyone should see the benefits of playing this way. If we do stick together there are so many positives to come this season.

“We’ve got a very, very young team which I love. My job is to have consistent performances. We’re on the right track and I’ve got so much belief in the players.”

Counterpart Steven Schumacher felt Plymouth, who have yet to win on their travels this season, were good value for a point.

He said: “We knew this was going to be a difficult place to come. They are expansive when they play but if you can get the press right, you can cause them a problem.

“We expected a tough game and that was exactly what we got. Once we settled down after the first 10 minutes we looked good and composed.

“For us to concede right before half-time was a bit of a blow. In the second half it was the same – it ebbed and flowed – but I feel it was probably a deserved point.

“Late on, Conor’s done what he’s supposed to do, and the one he made (from Jones) was outstanding.

“It was a big moment for us. That now gives confidence going into the next away game.

“The players have been brilliant, but that’s now the standard we have set.

“It would have been unjust if we hadn’t taken at least a point from the game.”