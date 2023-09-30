Michael Jacobs saves point for Chesterfield as winning streak ends at Maidenhead

Chesterfield’s seven-match winning run was ended but the Vanarama National League leaders were grateful for Michael Jacobs’ second-half strike in a 1-1 draw at struggling Maidenhead.

Craig Ross saved well from Will Grigg but Maidenhead, who had lost their previous five fixtures, took the lead after half-an-hour as Tobi Sho-Silva turned in Jayden Mitchell-Lawson’s low cross.

Armando Dobra and Ollie Bank went close to equalising before half-time while Jacobs’ strike from an acute angle was well saved by Maidenhead goalkeeper Ross after the interval.

Jacobs would not be denied in the 58th minute, superbly lashing home from distance, although the Spireites settled for a point after Ross saved from Grigg, who had been put clean through, late on.