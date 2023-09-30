Alex Lowry beginning to reach level to earn Hearts starts – Steven Naismith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Lowry beginning to reach level to earn Hearts starts – Steven Naismith

By Press Association
Steven Naismith (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steven Naismith (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hearts manager Steven Naismith believes Alex Lowry is beginning to put in the level of performances he needs to start consistently.

Against Ross County on Saturday afternoon, the on-loan attacker came off the bench to provide the assist for Alan Forrest’s decisive header, just days after scoring the winner in the League Cup quarter final against Kilmarnock.

While Lowry’s quality on the ball has rarely been questioned, Naismith says it is the lessons he is learning out of possession that will earn him a spot in the starting XI on a more regular basis.

“He probably could be a bit disappointed not to start (against Ross County), but I was thinking more about our structure and I knew it was going to change in the second half,” Naismith said.

“I challenge him all the time to give us an end product and I thought he was really good off the ball today. We can’t have a luxury player, he needs to be in certain positions and I thought he did that really well when he came on.

“For 90 per cent of his youth career he has been on the front foot. He has come in here where teams play more directly than he will have been used to and he needs to learn that.

“A lot of the time when the second ball dropped, he was on it because his positioning was brilliant.

“That’s the part he needs to do consistently and then he can ask to start. He has done that in the last two games, which is pleasing.”

County boss Malky Mackay, meanwhile, felt a draw would have been a fair result after his side left the Global Energy Stadium empty-handed.

He said: “I think over the piece, a draw was probably a fair result.

“We were up against a good team with a big squad of players and I thought we managed the game well.

“We knew the threats they had, especially (Lawrence) Shankland who is a clever player and we managed that really well and thought that as the game went on we would kick on.

“It’s the top end of the park I thought we should have been better. The quality that’s usually there wasn’t today, so that’s probably what I’m most disappointed about.

“The ball went into the final third and didn’t stick as well as it should have and near the end, especially, we have chances but don’t test their goalkeeper and that’s what annoys me. We’ve got to get better at that.”