Graham Coughlan criticises officials after Newport goal is ruled out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Graham Coughlan criticises officials after Newport goal is ruled out

By Press Association
Graham Coughlan felt his side should have had a second goal (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Graham Coughlan felt his side should have had a second goal (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Graham Coughlan blasted the officials for denying Newport “a very legitimate goal” in their 2-1 defeat to Salford at the Peninsula Stadium.

Salford took the lead thanks to Matthew Lund’s 25th-minute header but Bryn Morris’s strike levelled things six minutes later.

An unfortunate own goal from Declan Drysdale put Salford back in the lead just before half-time.

The visitors thought they were level again on the hour, but Will Evans’ goal was disallowed and the Newport winger was booked for protesting to the linesman after he flagged for offside.

Exiles boss Coughlan said: “We scored a second goal which was a very legitimate goal. I don’t see what the issue is with it.

“We’ve looked back at it and we can’t see where they’re coming from, so we’re absolutely fuming to be honest. Decisions like that don’t belong in the game, someone needs to look at the decision and give us an honest explanation as to why the goal has been disallowed.

“There’s no excuses, you can’t disallow that goal but these guys get protected and that needs to be explained because it’s not good enough and we expect better.

“In my eyes, it’s a 2-2 draw today.”

Coughlan did also concede that errors cost his side.

He added: “We made two basic, silly errors and if you don’t make them errors you win the game today. I thought our performance overall was excellent, but we have to look at the errors and we have to look at the two goals that we conceded.”

Salford came into the game off the back of six straight defeats – a run that Neil Wood was relieved to put an end to.

Ammies head coach Wood said: “It was always going to be a battle to get back on track. We knew it was going to be a day like that and we were much better in that department than we have been in recent games, which was a positive for us, and it’s a relief.

“When we play quickly and we attack quickly, it’s a really high level to see. We need to make sure we are strong and difficult to play against. All of the things we looked to address this week in training, there was a large improvement.”

Salford travel to Gander Green Lane on Tuesday night to play Sutton, who currently lie at the foot of Sky Bet League Two.

Wood said: “We have to go to Sutton and put the same energy in, defend the same way, and when we get our moments create some chances.

“It was nice to win a game, but we have to go and do it again. We look forward to Tuesday night and next weekend and we have to win.”