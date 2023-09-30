We’ve achieved nothing yet – Liam Manning keeps Oxford grounded after big win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

We’ve achieved nothing yet – Liam Manning keeps Oxford grounded after big win

By Press Association
Liam Manning’s side won their top-of-the-table clash (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liam Manning’s side won their top-of-the-table clash (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liam Manning insisted Oxford will not get carried away after a 3-1 win at fellow high-flyers Stevenage strengthened their position inside the top two.

The game of the day in League One pitted third against second and Greg Leigh’s birthday brace ensured the points returned with the Us, who came from behind following Jamie Reid’s opener.

Oxford skipper Elliott Moore sealed the points late on to take Oxford three points clear of their opponents with a game in hand but Manning will not be resting on his laurels at this early stage.

“We’ve achieved nothing yet,” he said. “We’ve got off to a good start, but there’s still a long way to go.

“There’s no feeling like we’ve cracked anything. We’ve got to stay together, stick together. I’m pleased with the players, I keep saying it but they’re the ones who go out and do the job.

“It’s a big win. It’s a really tough place to come with their style and their relentless nature.

“They build up a lot of momentum with their directness and we really stood up to that.

“The big thing was we showed some real bravery. The lads are terrific, I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“It was another experience we’ve ticked off with going behind in a game to then respond and bounce back.

“Greg was excellent. We know what we’ve got with Greg. He gives us that physicality and gives us a threat going forward.

“He took his goals really well. I’m really pleased for him.”

Boro flew out of the traps and saw Carl Piergianni’s header cleared off the line before Reid’s seventh of the season gave them a 15th-minute lead.

But Leigh equalised just eight minutes later and blasted the visitors in front early in the second half, with Moore sealing the outcome late on.

Stevenage boss Steve Evans said: “It was a good start, we were the dominant side and got the goal.

“In the second half, those back boys who have been real leaders for us were poor. We were poor defensively and that gave them a little bit of a lifeline to go 2-1 in front.

“I think there’s only Luther Wildin who can go home happy that he did his job tonight. The other four have not.

“They’ve not done their jobs and two or three of them had bad games individually and were as poor as I’ve seen them.

“But they’re good players, they’re good men. They’ll take that criticism where it’s meant.

“We’re only 10 games in and I see guys next to me celebrating like they’re 35 games in. When they’ve won a promotion they can come and talk to me and I’ll respect them more.”