Dave Challinor hails Louie Barry after breaking Stockport club record

By Press Association
Stockport’s Louie Barry has scored for a club-record seven league games in a row (Nick Potts/PA)
Stockport manager Dave Challinor was full of praise for Louie Barry after the on-loan Aston Villa forward netted for a club-record seventh consecutive league game in the 3-1 win at Accrington.

Isaac Olaofe and Will Collar put County 2-0 ahead inside 16 minutes before Barry added a third from the penalty spot just before the hour mark.

Jack Nolan fired home an 86th minute consolation for the Reds.

Challinor, whose side have now won four on the trot, said: “It was really special for Louie.

“It was a soft penalty. If it was against me I wouldn’t be too happy and I know John Coleman isn’t happy with it.

“But Louie showed composure to take the penalty and he deserved the record. Let’s hope he can make it eight on Tuesday.”

Challinor added: “I was pleased with the result but not overly happy with the performance. We never really had control of the game, even when we were 3-0 up.

“It was like a game of basketball where we could have scored three, four, five but they could have scored more if things dropped for them.

“In the last five games we have scored fives, threes and twos and that’s a positive as every game is tough to win in this league so four in a row is great.

“We had a sticky spell at the start of the season but we have picked up the momentum, we have been challenged with adversity when we have lost players to injuries but others have picked up the baton and ran with it.”

Stanley finished the game strongly but Reds manager John Coleman knows it was too little too late.

He said: “We did finish the game well, we gave the fans a thrilling end to the game and it’s the only thing I can be pleased about is that we never gave up, we kept going until he end.

“We showed spirit and fight but it was dramatically lacking in the first half. We lacked the appetite in the first half.

“The buck stops with me, I pick the team, we set out with a game plan to match them up but unfortunately they were better than us in the first half without having to do much. We can’t have no complaints going in behind.

“But we were better than them in the second half. We started the second half brightly but had the door slammed in our face with a penalty when we were on top that no one expected to be given. That was frustrating.

“We have to learn and we have to learn quickly as we will find ourselves in the relegation zone.”