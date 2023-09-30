Erol Bulut not getting carried away despite Cardiff’s impressive run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Erol Bulut not getting carried away despite Cardiff’s impressive run

By Press Association
Erol Bulut’s side are flying high (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Erol Bulut’s side are flying high (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Cardiff manager Erol Bulut played down his team’s outstanding form after a 2-0 win over Rotherham.

The Bluebirds advanced into the Championship play-off places with a fourth successive league victory.

It was hardly a scintillating display from the Bluebirds who struggled to break down limited opponents in the first half.

But once striker Kion Etete put the hosts in front with a 56th-minute header, the result never looked in doubt.

Defender Perry Ng made certain with a second in the 89th minute.

Bulut said: “Nothing is easy, but it is perfect to have four wins. We have our fighting spirit back, it is going really well but we cannot stop.

“It wasn’t easy to open their defence and there’s always the danger of getting caught on the counter-attack.

“I am pleased for Kion after his goal but it is good that other players are chipping in with goals too.

“It is up to us now to keep things going and to continue to work hard and improve.”

For Rotherham, it was an afternoon to forget. They barely laid a glove on their opponents in the Welsh capital.

The Millers have just one win from their opening nine games and already look relegation candidates.

A Rotherham equaliser never looked likely, with the Bluebirds defence rock solid.

Manager Matt Taylor admitted his side had offered little threat but stressed Championship life will “always be a struggle” for the club.

Taylor said: “We have to make games ugly and scruffy away from home, and we tried to chase the game.

“But we needed a bit of luck to go our way around the opposition goal.

“We know we are short of certain types of players, but we have to see that’s the best we have been for an hour. We just have to convert that to 90 minutes.

“In terms of where we have been for our first four away games that was an improvement. Our league position is a concern, but we are always going to be fighting at Rotherham.

“Our home form suggests we are good enough. But something has to change away from home. That did happen for an hour, but we’re still sat here having been beaten.”

Taylor was serving a one-game touchline ban at the Cardiff City Stadium after picking up a third yellow card of the season during his side’s draw with Preston last weekend.

But he revealed he was a lot nearer the action than he expected.

“I was meant to be out of earshot and communicating via a walkie-talkie, but I was put in a seat only about 10 rows back,” said Taylor.

“It was nothing to do with me, that’s where they put me.”