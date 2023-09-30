Neil Critchley hails Blackpool’s defensive display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Critchley hails Blackpool’s defensive display

By Press Association
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley saw his side beat Barnsley (Mike Egerton/PA).
Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley praised his side’s defensive efforts in their 1-0 win at Barnsley.

Jordan Rhodes scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after Corey O’Keefe brought down CJ Hamilton.

Critchley said: “It’s nice to keep a clean sheet and score, because we’ve not done that away from home so far.

“We defended magnificently well for the whole game, particularly in the second half. We defended crosses well, made blocks when we needed to block.

“We’ve played a lot better than that with the ball and we’ll have to play better than that with the ball if we don’t want the pattern of the game to go in a similar fashion.

“There’s 46 games, sometimes you might not play well and you have to dig it out and grind it out. We’ve done that today and I’m delighted for the supporters who’ve travelled.”

The win was Blackpool’s first away from home this season and Critchley said: “You want to tick off certain things during the season as quickly as you can.

“We always carried a threat, but we’ve played better with the ball in a lot of our other games away from home and lost.

“The players knew at the end of the game that they needed to play better with the ball to relieve some of the pressure.

“But, for all Barnsley’s pressure, they got the ball forward and made a lot of changes and put bodies in the box, I don’t think Daniel Grimshaw’s had a save to make in the game.

“The spirit and togetherness of the team was outstanding and I think the supporters appreciate that they can see a team going the extra inch to win the game.”

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins felt his side contributed to their own downfall.

He said: “A poor mistake to give away the penalty and then we huffed and puffed and had two or three moments, but probably didn’t do enough at times.

“Ultimately we’ve lost a very tight game where there was nothing between the teams. If anything, we looked comfortable, but we have to learn to be getting it home.

“We’ve shot ourselves in the foot, I think we did the same against Oxford, we gave away a penalty early on.

“Today we were compact, solid. But we need to create more if a team is going to do that.

“As the game went on, we started to create some more opportunities but lacked a bit of quality and a little bit of desire that might’ve just made the difference.”