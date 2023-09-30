Joey Barton rues Luke Thomas’ ‘idiotic decision’ in loss to Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Joey Barton rues Luke Thomas’ ‘idiotic decision’ in loss to Peterborough

By Press Association
Joey Barton wants his players to “man up” (Simon Galloway/PA)
Joey Barton wants his players to “man up” (Simon Galloway/PA)

Furious Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton criticised one of his own players after falling to a 2-0 defeat at Peterborough.

Barton was angered by the actions of winger Luke Thomas, who went down with a hamstring injury in the build-up to the crucial second Posh goal.

David Ajiboye doubled the hosts’ advantage in the match-defining 47th minute incident after a deflected Archie Collins strike had given them a 26th-minute lead.

Barton said: “Their first goal was a deflected hit that went through a crowd of bodies and our keeper had no chance.

“Then to compound it one idiotic young boy – I can’t even call him a man – has compromised the team with his behavioural standards and we find ourselves 2-0 down with a mountain to climb.

“Unless we man up – and I know you have to be careful saying that in the modern era – and absolutely eradicate these weak, feeble-minded individuals that are currently inside our unit, we won’t get promoted out of this division.

“I’m frustrated, disappointed and gutted for the travelling fans who came in their numbers and I think anyone who has been here today will see we were more than a match for Peterborough.

“We didn’t get that little bit of luck and we were sabotaged from within with an idiotic decision from Luke Thomas. It’s three points dropped because we’re better than them.”

Collins had opened his Posh account following a summer move from Exeter with a deflected blast from outside the box.

Aaron Collins was denied by a goal-line clearance from Rovers transfer target Jonson Clarke-Harris and substitute Jevani Brown hit a post as Barton’s men failed to respond.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson said: “The reaction has been one I expected. We looked more aggressive today and got what I’d call a gritty win.

“It was a really pleasing result and the clean sheet is very important as well. In fact it’s probably overdue.

“The performance was solid even though we maybe didn’t create as many chances or have as many shots as we have been doing.

“Once Archie scored we got on top and grew into the game, and we then got a great start to the second half.

“But I felt about 15 minutes after the second goal that we started to get sloppy and a little bit lazy.

“I needed to change the midfield as Rovers were getting too much control and the subs who came on did really well.

“David works his socks off, puts a real shift in, gave us some really good moments and scored a goal so I’m delighted with his performance.”