Joey Barton rues Luke Thomas’ ‘idiotic decision’ in loss to Peterborough

Furious Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton criticised one of his own players after falling to a 2-0 defeat at Peterborough.

Barton was angered by the actions of winger Luke Thomas, who went down with a hamstring injury in the build-up to the crucial second Posh goal.

David Ajiboye doubled the hosts’ advantage in the match-defining 47th minute incident after a deflected Archie Collins strike had given them a 26th-minute lead.

Barton said: “Their first goal was a deflected hit that went through a crowd of bodies and our keeper had no chance.

“Then to compound it one idiotic young boy – I can’t even call him a man – has compromised the team with his behavioural standards and we find ourselves 2-0 down with a mountain to climb.

“Unless we man up – and I know you have to be careful saying that in the modern era – and absolutely eradicate these weak, feeble-minded individuals that are currently inside our unit, we won’t get promoted out of this division.

“I’m frustrated, disappointed and gutted for the travelling fans who came in their numbers and I think anyone who has been here today will see we were more than a match for Peterborough.

“We didn’t get that little bit of luck and we were sabotaged from within with an idiotic decision from Luke Thomas. It’s three points dropped because we’re better than them.”

Collins had opened his Posh account following a summer move from Exeter with a deflected blast from outside the box.

Aaron Collins was denied by a goal-line clearance from Rovers transfer target Jonson Clarke-Harris and substitute Jevani Brown hit a post as Barton’s men failed to respond.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson said: “The reaction has been one I expected. We looked more aggressive today and got what I’d call a gritty win.

“It was a really pleasing result and the clean sheet is very important as well. In fact it’s probably overdue.

“The performance was solid even though we maybe didn’t create as many chances or have as many shots as we have been doing.

“Once Archie scored we got on top and grew into the game, and we then got a great start to the second half.

“But I felt about 15 minutes after the second goal that we started to get sloppy and a little bit lazy.

“I needed to change the midfield as Rovers were getting too much control and the subs who came on did really well.

“David works his socks off, puts a real shift in, gave us some really good moments and scored a goal so I’m delighted with his performance.”