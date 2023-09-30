Michael Appleton demands more after Charlton held by Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Appleton demands more after Charlton held by Shrewsbury

By Press Association
Michael Appleton’s side battled for a draw (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Michael Appleton remains unbeaten since taking charge of Charlton but demanded more after a poor first half in the 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury.

Lloyd Jones and Louie Watson went close in the second half while at the other end, Harry Isted denied the Shrews’ Morgan Feeney and Tom Flanagan and scrambled to keep out a fantastic Carl Winchester effort.

Appleton said: “I enjoyed the second half. I didn’t enjoy the first half very much, but I thought the response and performance (was good) and the keeper made some good saves, as they did ours in the first half.

“But a clean sheet is a positive, which they have not done since the opening day of the season.

“So pleased with the way we reacted but ultimately, as a group, they know – and there are certain individuals who know it more than others – that we have to be more competitive than we were in that first half.

“We were braver (in the second half). We passed the ball forward and were more aggressive in our approach with the ball, which means we got higher up the pitch, and we were obviously playing a lot of the game in their half of the pitch, and the stats tell us that.

“I have to be mindful and slightly disappointed with the way we started the game, but at the same time, don’t take too much away in the way the lads responded.”

The Addicks went close to breaking the deadlock early into the second half when Watson’s cross was met by Jones but Marko Marosi tipped it over the bar – before then saving Watson’s long-range strike.

The home side were close to registering their first goal of September with under 20 minutes remaining through Winchester. The right wing-back unleashed a strike from his own half after seeing Isted off his line, but the Addicks keeper scrambled back and pushed it away for a corner.

Shrews boss Matt Taylor said: “The players have given me and the fans and everyone who has watched today everything, I thought physically we were excellent.

“The first half, they couldn’t live with us. Why? Because the players ran, they harried, they chased, and they made good decisions and got to some unbelievable positions on the pitch. I have never come off a pitch where we have had 30 crosses, 15 shots.

“We have missed some glorious chances. The defenders have done their job and the goalkeeper, when Marko was called upon, did his job. I just feel today, regardless of the result, our performance was really good.

“We are all disappointed that we didn’t get three points, but leading up to this, we had lost the last three games. I have never shied away from the facts, and I never will.

“We have to use this as a springboard going into Tuesday night at Oxford. If we play like that and the players reproduce that, whoever plays in the team, then we are going to pick up positive results in this league.”