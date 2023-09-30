Home form not good enough, admits Derby boss Paul Warne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home form not good enough, admits Derby boss Paul Warne

By Press Association
Paul Warne saw his Derby side fail to break down Cambridge (Will Matthews/PA).
Derby head coach Paul Warne admits home comforts are in short supply after his team were held to a goalless draw by Cambridge.

Warne saw his side dominate but fail to break down a resilient Cambridge team, leaving County with only one league win at Pride Park this season.

Tom Barkhuizen should have done better with a chance in the first minute which he fired at Will Mannion and the winger had another goal-bound shot blocked before half-time.

Martyn Waghorn should have broken the deadlock in the 66th minute, but his header bounced over the bar with the goal at his mercy and, despite late pressure, Derby could not break through.

Warne said: “Our form at home hasn’t been good enough to justify a top-three spot, has it?

“If we’d hung on against Wigan and Portsmouth and scored late here we’d have been in the top three or four and it’d look great.

“Collectively we have to find a way to take our chances at home. When we’re on top we need to be clinical and at the moment we possibly aren’t.

“There wasn’t a lot wrong with the performance, but people don’t turn up to watch us draw 0-0, they want to see us smash teams up. But that wasn’t the case and that’s the disappointment for us.

“We need to be better at things if we’re going to be successful, we have to score goals.

“We didn’t have enough to finish the game off and we didn’t take our gilt-edged chances. We created enough chances, we had maybe four very good ones, and I’d expect us to take 50 per cent of them.”

Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner said: “A fifth clean sheet in nine league games and a brilliant point for us.

“I think every time we go to the top teams we know how hard it is over the last couple of years, so to get a result on a day where we had to defend so often in our box keeps us ticking along nicely.

“We played better at Wigan two weeks ago and lost, but that’s just how football works.

“I think our performance levels against the top teams have been okay and there’s definitely things we can do better, but this is a big, big point for us and gives us some confidence that we can go and get results against teams.

“We’ve had some horrible days against the biggest teams, so it’s not like a tourist day out, you’ve got to take something from the game, then you do learn from them and they are ones that can inspire you.”