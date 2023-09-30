Stephen Robinson impressed with St Mirren’s character against Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Robinson impressed with St Mirren’s character against Kilmarnock

By Press Association
Stephen Robinson’s side have not lost in the league this season (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson felt his side were well worthy of a point after they responded quickly to falling behind against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Brad Lyons headed Kilmarnock in front after 19 minutes, though the Buddies secured a 1-1 draw when Kyle Magennis turned Scott Tanser’s fizzing cross into his own net.

St Mirren remained in second place in the cinch Premiership table after extending their unbeaten run to seven matches.

“I thought we were arguably the better team in the first half – we concede and we show great character to come back again straight away,” Robinson said.

“We go behind and listen, I’m miles away so my opinion doesn’t really matter, though Zach (Hemming) is telling me that it (Brad Lyons) hit him first with his arm before his header – whether that’s right or wrong I don’t know.

“In the second half, the game sort of fizzled out a little bit and we cancelled each other out a little bit.“

A point against Kilmarnock coupled with Rangers losing 3-1 to Aberdeen meant Saints now have a three-point advantage over the Light Blues, who occupy third.

Robinson has been delighted with how his team have started their league campaign and believes that picking up more points away from home has been a key factor.

“Overall I think it is arguably a fair result, it keeps us unbeaten and in comparison to last season our away form has been excellent,” he added.

“It was a real gritty, battling performance. We all know it is difficult to get results here, they have a tremendous record at home against some of the top sides – it’s a brilliant point for us today.”

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes was frustrated after his team had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Killie have drawn each of their last three league fixtures and have failed to register a Premiership victory since defeating Rangers on the opening day.

“I thought we were the better team in the second half but over the course of the game it would be churlish for me to say we wholeheartedly deserved to win it,” McInnes said.

“We were up against a team who have had a lot of plaudits and are going well.

“I’m just annoyed we’ve not enjoyed being in front for longer, we get a break with the goal – a really committed goal from Brad.

“We’ve played 13 games now and we’ve not been second best in any of them in terms of performance.

“We feel as though we are competing really well but you know and I know that in these type of games it’s just finding that extra bit of determination, that extra bit of quality and in moments and instances in the second half if we’d shown that then we’d have won the game.”