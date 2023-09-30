Falkirk in seventh heaven after late winner at Montrose

Callumn Morrison struck in the third minute of added time as Falkirk claimed a seventh successive win in Scottish League One after a tense 3-2 win over Montrose.

Blair Lyons put Montrose, who were on a four-match winning run of their own, ahead just after half-time but substitute Gary Oliver levelled in the 62nd minute.

Morrison’s penalty was cancelled out by a spot-kick from Graham Webster, but the Falkirk winger had the final say as he netted in stoppage time as the Bairns returned to the top of the table.

Edinburgh are still awaiting their first win of the season after Alistair Roy’s second-half header rescued a 1-1 draw for Alloa.

The capital club looked on course to end their drought Robbie Leitch put them ahead just after the hour but Roy headed home in the 69th minute to ensure a share of the spoils.

Kelty Hearts leapfrogged Queen of the South and up into fifth in the table with a 3-1 victory.

Jake Hutchinson gave the Doonhammers the lead but Lewis Moore’s penalty quickly evened things up before Reece Lyon and Michael Tidser secured all three points.

Connor Scully struck in added-on time as Cove Rangers twice hit back from a goal down to draw 2-2 at Stirling.

Greig Spence and Adam Cummins were on-target for Stirling but they were pegged back by Mitch Megginson’s penalty and then Scully’s strike in the second minute of injury time.

Scott Ross and Kieran Shanks each bagged a brace as Peterhead stormed to the top of the Scottish League Two table with a 6-0 thumping of Elgin.

Ross and Rory McAllister struck within the first four minutes before Shanks put Peterhead three up after half-time. Ross scored again as did Shanks from the penalty spot before substitute Hamish Ritchie completed the rout.

Stenhousemuir were knocked off top spot after squandering a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw against Clyde.

Gregor Buchanan and Matt Yates put the Warriors on course for the win but Logan Dunachie halved the deficit before Edin Lynch put into his own net as Clyde walked away from Ochilview Park with a point.

Goals from Tony Wallace, Ryan Wallace and Michael Ruth helped Dumbarton claim a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Stranraer, who had gone ahead through Ben Armour.

Rhys Armstrong and Cameron Russell scored as Spartans came from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw against Bonnyrigg Rose, whose goals came from Ross Gray and Lee Currie.

Stuart Morrison earned Forfar a 1-1 draw at East Fife, who had taken the lead through Alan Trouten.