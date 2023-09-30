Falkirk in seventh heaven after late winner at Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Falkirk in seventh heaven after late winner at Montrose

By Press Association
Callumn Morrison, left, bagged a brace in Falkirk’s win (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callumn Morrison struck in the third minute of added time as Falkirk claimed a seventh successive win in Scottish League One after a tense 3-2 win over Montrose.

Blair Lyons put Montrose, who were on a four-match winning run of their own, ahead just after half-time but substitute Gary Oliver levelled in the 62nd minute.

Morrison’s penalty was cancelled out by a spot-kick from Graham Webster, but the Falkirk winger had the final say as he netted in stoppage time as the Bairns returned to the top of the table.

Edinburgh are still awaiting their first win of the season after Alistair Roy’s second-half header rescued a 1-1 draw for Alloa.

The capital club looked on course to end their drought Robbie Leitch put them ahead just after the hour but Roy headed home in the 69th minute to ensure a share of the spoils.

Kelty Hearts leapfrogged Queen of the South and up into fifth in the table with a 3-1 victory.

Jake Hutchinson gave the Doonhammers the lead but Lewis Moore’s penalty quickly evened things up before Reece Lyon and Michael Tidser secured all three points.

Connor Scully struck in added-on time as Cove Rangers twice hit back from a goal down to draw 2-2 at Stirling.

Greig Spence and Adam Cummins were on-target for Stirling but they were pegged back by Mitch Megginson’s penalty and then Scully’s strike in the second minute of injury time.

Scott Ross and Kieran Shanks each bagged a brace as Peterhead stormed to the top of the Scottish League Two table with a 6-0 thumping of Elgin.

Ross and Rory McAllister struck within the first four minutes before Shanks put Peterhead three up after half-time. Ross scored again as did Shanks from the penalty spot before substitute Hamish Ritchie completed the rout.

Stenhousemuir were knocked off top spot after squandering a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw against Clyde.

Gregor Buchanan and Matt Yates put the Warriors on course for the win but Logan Dunachie halved the deficit before Edin Lynch put into his own net as Clyde walked away from Ochilview Park with a point.

Goals from Tony Wallace, Ryan Wallace and Michael Ruth helped Dumbarton claim a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Stranraer, who had gone ahead through Ben Armour.

Rhys Armstrong and Cameron Russell scored as Spartans came from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw against Bonnyrigg Rose, whose goals came from Ross Gray and Lee Currie.

Stuart Morrison earned Forfar a 1-1 draw at East Fife, who had taken the lead through Alan Trouten.