Kieran McKenna tells Ipswich to ‘stay humble’ after going top with late point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kieran McKenna tells Ipswich to ‘stay humble’ after going top with late point

By Press Association
Kieran McKenna saw his side net a late leveller (Tim Markland/PA)
Kieran McKenna saw his side net a late leveller (Tim Markland/PA)

Kieran McKenna says his table-topping Ipswich side must “stay humble” as they rescued a late point in a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

The high-flying Tractor Boys leapfrogged Leicester to the Championship summit thanks to Brandon Williams’ leveller three minutes from time.

Delano Burgzorg’s second-half opener looked destined to hand Darren Moore a win in his first home game in charge.

However, McKenna’s valiant outfit fought back with Williams’ first goal since 2019 extending their unbeaten away league run to 14 games.

Despite their high standing and fifth league outing without defeat, the Ipswich boss wants his side to stay grounded.

“We need to stay humble and keep learning,” McKenna said.

“There’s parts of the team and the group that are relatively inexperienced at this level and we’ll learn lots from a game like today.

“We’re in the middle of a busy schedule and against a motivated team with a new manager and that makes for an excited crowd and energetic group of players.

“It was a tough-fought and competitive game; we had to fight really hard for the point and we can take positives in the way that we kept going.

“We were the team at the end of the game that looked likelier to get the winning goal and that shows good resilience and ambition from the group.

“It’s a good point because we didn’t play anywhere near our best but we just need to keep focussing on our performances.”

McKenna also singled out praise for stopper Vaclav Hladky, who produced an inspired display with a string of impressive saves.

“He did really well; it was a difficult game for him and you need a good performance from your keeper on a day like today and he certainly delivered.

“He is an example in terms of how he’s conducted himself and trained over a long period of time to wait for his opportunity and then take it.

“But we’ve got lots of examples within that group of good professionals who’ve worked hard to get here and are now flourishing at a higher level.

“That’s a really positive thing and a good boost for our culture and a good lesson for the players here or anyone coming to the club.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield also extended their unbeaten league run to five games and the performance provided encouragement for their new boss.

“It was a good, solid performance,” Darren Moore said.

“We set out our stall early in the game by disrupting Ipswich from settling into their play and their rhythm.

“And then we got the ball into real threatening areas of the pitch; we could have capitalised more with the chances we created.

“We had the more clear-cut chances in the afternoon and I was pleased when we got the goal because we deserved to get noses in front.

“I’d have liked to have seen us extend that because the game was disrupted by the substitutions we were forced to make.

“When Ipswich did score, we didn’t allow them to go on and win the game, which was pleasing because it would’ve been a travesty from our point of view.

“It was a positive afternoon of football played by us; on the front foot, engaging our opponents and setting a positive atmosphere at home.

“Their keeper won them a point today in terms of the saves, but the boys are getting in the right positions and I’ll fancy us to score more goals moving forward.

“It was a great game; it’s credit to us and to the players for taking on board and carrying into the game what we’re trying to do with them.

“We’ve got to continue to work and keep building; we’ll do the journey together as a whole, the fans, staff, players and everyone.”