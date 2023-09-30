Goalkeeper Mark Oxley inspired us to victory – Harrogate boss Simon Weaver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Goalkeeper Mark Oxley inspired us to victory – Harrogate boss Simon Weaver

By Press Association
Mark Oxley earned the praise of his manager (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Harrogate boss Simon Weaver hailed goalkeeper Mark Oxley following his match-winning display in their 1-0 win at MK Dons.

Oxley made two fine stops to deny Mo Eisa inside the first 10 minutes before later keeping out Daniel Harvie’s strike from range as the hosts applied early pressure.

Having ridden the storm, Harrogate went ahead in fortuitous circumstances when Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray’s clearance struck the unfortunate Warren O’Hora and flew into the back of the net four minutes before the break.

The visitors dug deep in the second half to secure all three points and leave their manager beaming.

“We are buzzing and delighted with the victory,” Weaver said.

“We initially lacked a little bit of the intensity which we really desire and demand. It probably took a fine save from Mark Oxley to be the catalyst to have a better performance.

“After the first 15 minutes we were terrific and really hard to beat, which we have been for the last few weeks.

“The confidence has grown with our efforts on the ball in order to counter-attack and pass our way up the pitch, and we showed great courage in that respect at a difficult place to come.

“There were signs on the counter-attack, where we caused a bit of mayhem, sucked them into the middle third, and when we broke it up, we had threats.

“Second half was all about grit and seeing it through, and we could have added to the tally. But we’re delighted with the clean sheet and victory.”

The hosts struggled to create clear-cut chances in the second half, Harvie and Jack Payne missing the target from outside the box, but Graham Alexander felt his side were hard done by as their winless run stretched to five league matches.

“The way we played, there’s no way we should lose that game,” he said.

“The keeper’s made some wonderful saves and we gave a really, really poor goal away just before half-time.

“It played into an away team’s hands. They sat deep and looked to counter us and got deeper and deeper and became a solid sort-of back 11.

“There were instances we could have done better but I can’t admonish the players for their work ethic and commitment. It’s a tough result to take where I don’t think it was deserved.

“Anyone looking at the game again in the cold light of day will say we did more than enough to win.

“It’s probably more than some of the games we won in the start of the season, but that’s how football works sometimes.

“What we do is stay together, crack on, work on Monday and try to put it right on Tuesday.”