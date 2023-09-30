Barrow boss Pete Wild looks back at September with satisfaction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barrow boss Pete Wild looks back at September with satisfaction

By Press Association
Pete Wild is pleased with Barrow’s September (PA)
Pete Wild is pleased with Barrow’s September (PA)

Barrow signed off September with a return to winning ways and praise from boss Pete Wild for finishing the month with a positive points haul.

The Bluebirds’ hard-fought 3-2 victory over Doncaster, ultimately settled by Emile Acquah’s 85th-minute strike, took Wild’s side up to 10th in Sky Bet League Two, with a game in hand on all but one of the clubs ahead of them.

“I put pressure on the lads to say we have got to ‘win’ September and make sure we come out with run rate I keep talking about,” said Wild. “And that’s the best they have dealt with the pressure.

“So, that is August won and now September. We have now got to try and win October.

“There will be bumps in the road so we have got to keep grinding out results, and keep staying above the run rate I talk about.

“We dominated large parts of the game but kept letting Doncaster back in. We knew the areas we could hurt Doncaster and we knew the areas they could hurt us.

“Had we not got the win I would have been highly frustrated.

“But scoring three goals at home is what we wanted to do. To get into those areas and then finish them off was brilliant.

“I always say believe in the process and if you keep doing the right things it will come off.”

Tyrell Warren headed Barrow in front after 12 minutes while Ged Garner also netted his first goal of the campaign to make it 2-0 after 53 minutes.

Joe Ironside quickly pulled a goal back and Acquah’s fourth of the season late on gave the Cumbrians breathing space, with Donny sub Mo Faal striking in stoppage time.

Doncaster’s bid for a third successive league win ended frustratingly for boss Grant McCann, who said: “On transitions we treated it as a rest, which is frustrating  because we had worked on it all week.

“It was not good enough and we deserved to lose, even though we showed a bit of fight to get level at the end.

“When we scored  and went to 2-1 we went route one and stopped doing what we needed to.

“It is not the way I want to play and I didn’t enjoy the last 30 minutes of the game. It is a disappointing day for us.

“In the 20 minutes spell we had before half-time we should score one or two goals.

“But for whatever reason, we didn’t have the hunger about us to score. That is something I need to look at and watch. It is so disappointing.”