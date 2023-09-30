Barrow boss Pete Wild looks back at September with satisfaction

Barrow signed off September with a return to winning ways and praise from boss Pete Wild for finishing the month with a positive points haul.

The Bluebirds’ hard-fought 3-2 victory over Doncaster, ultimately settled by Emile Acquah’s 85th-minute strike, took Wild’s side up to 10th in Sky Bet League Two, with a game in hand on all but one of the clubs ahead of them.

“I put pressure on the lads to say we have got to ‘win’ September and make sure we come out with run rate I keep talking about,” said Wild. “And that’s the best they have dealt with the pressure.

“So, that is August won and now September. We have now got to try and win October.

“There will be bumps in the road so we have got to keep grinding out results, and keep staying above the run rate I talk about.

“We dominated large parts of the game but kept letting Doncaster back in. We knew the areas we could hurt Doncaster and we knew the areas they could hurt us.

“Had we not got the win I would have been highly frustrated.

“But scoring three goals at home is what we wanted to do. To get into those areas and then finish them off was brilliant.

“I always say believe in the process and if you keep doing the right things it will come off.”

Tyrell Warren headed Barrow in front after 12 minutes while Ged Garner also netted his first goal of the campaign to make it 2-0 after 53 minutes.

Joe Ironside quickly pulled a goal back and Acquah’s fourth of the season late on gave the Cumbrians breathing space, with Donny sub Mo Faal striking in stoppage time.

Doncaster’s bid for a third successive league win ended frustratingly for boss Grant McCann, who said: “On transitions we treated it as a rest, which is frustrating because we had worked on it all week.

“It was not good enough and we deserved to lose, even though we showed a bit of fight to get level at the end.

“When we scored and went to 2-1 we went route one and stopped doing what we needed to.

“It is not the way I want to play and I didn’t enjoy the last 30 minutes of the game. It is a disappointing day for us.

“In the 20 minutes spell we had before half-time we should score one or two goals.

“But for whatever reason, we didn’t have the hunger about us to score. That is something I need to look at and watch. It is so disappointing.”