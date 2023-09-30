Positives amid the frustration, says Hibs boss Nick Montgomery after Dundee draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Positives amid the frustration, says Hibs boss Nick Montgomery after Dundee draw

By Press Association
Nick Montgomery’s side were unable to break down Dundee (Cameron Allan/PA).
Hibernian boss Nick Montgomery insists he can still take positives from the goalless draw with Dundee, despite the frustration of wasting a host of opportunities to seal a third straight victory.

The Easter Road outfit found their visitors a tough nut to crack but only had themselves to blame at times for their profligacy.

However, with the result ensuring he goes into next weekend’s Edinburgh derby with Hearts unbeaten since taking over from Lee Johnson, Montgomery was still satisfied with much of his team’s display.

He said: “We are definitely frustrated, I thought we did more than enough to win the game.

“The stats don’t win you a game of football, but 23 shots, and I think we had 10 on target to their two, so it’s definitely frustrating.

“But we’ll take the positives – another clean sheet, a good performance from everybody, with the boys who came in after a big week.

“I can’t fault the boys’ effort. The effort was there, the attitude was there and I thought we played some great stuff. Just a bit of luck at the end we needed, but we move on.

“I would not say it was a bad day at the office. I think there was a lot of positives to take from the game, but of course the boys are frustrated.

“I have to give credit to their goalkeeper, I thought his positioning was really good.

“We attacked a couple of set-pieces and we needed one of those to deflect or bounce off the turf and go in, but he seemed to smother everything.

“You’re going to be disappointed when you create that many chances without winning. On another day, we could have scored a couple of goals.

“It wasn’t to be. But we move on to a big game next week.”

Dundee manager Tony Docherty claimed his side were close to a “complete performance” after threatening to steal victory at the death.

The proud Dens Park boss was full of praise for the way his players implemented his tactics.

He said: “It would have been the complete performance if we had scored from the counter-attack at the end.

“If it goes either side of big Marsh (Hibs keeper David Marshall) I think it’s a goal.

“That would have capped off an absolutely fantastic performance.

“But I couldn’t be any more proud of the players. I think we’re really growing as a team.

“They executed that game plan to the letter. We carried a threat, we were organised.

“You need to remember we only had four players out there who had played at Easter Road.

“So to show that level of experience and maturity was really pleasing.

“Hibs are a very good side. I came and watched them in midweek and they have a really good style of play.

“So I suppose there is an element of disappointment, but I am delighted to come away with a point.”