Mark Hughes sympathises with angry fans as Bradford lose at home to Walsall

By Press Association
Mark Hughes was less than impressed by Bradford’s performance against Walsall (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Mark Hughes could understand the angry reaction from fans after Bradford were beaten by Walsall at Valley Parade.

The Saddlers came from a goal down to inflict a 3-1 defeat and the home team were booed off by their supporters.

“There are always boos when we lose,” said Hughes. “We have to accept that.

“They were justified today because the second half wasn’t where we needed to be and we conceded poor goals.

“I was reasonably happy up to the point where we scored the goal. But, unfortunately, we conceded two before we went in at half-time.

“The second half was a disappointment because we couldn’t really gain a foothold in the game. It was very easy for them just to clear their lines and get up the pitch.

“We found it very difficult to create anything of note. We looked a little bit leggy, maybe some of the guys who had played during the week looked five per cent down on where they needed to be and were half
a yard short.

“We just need to find a consistent level. Last weekend we were excellent at Newport. Today we were not so those peaks and troughs need to level out.”

Andy Cook’s penalty had put Bradford in front after Rayhaan Tulloch was brought down by Joe Riley, but Walsall equalised three minutes later through Liam Gordon and took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Ross Tierney’s corner eventually ricocheted into the net off Aramide Oteh.

Striker Freddie Draper, on loan from Lincoln, scored Walsall’s third after 56 minutes from another Tierney corner.

Walsall manager Mat Sadler said: “The players had that real belief of what they can do and how they can hurt teams.

“Barring a penalty incident that I thought was outside the box, I thought we were pretty much in control throughout the game.

“You never feel comfortable watching it because you always think something can happen, but I thought the way we defended those key moments was superb.

“It was a superb away performance and we thoroughly deserved the win.”

Sadler also praised the job defender Harry Williams did in shackling Bradford hitman Cook.

“I spoke to him in the week and asked him if he really believed in himself,” said the Walsall boss.

“I’m so glad he’s got the evidence to fall back on now about what a fantastic centre-back he can and will be.”