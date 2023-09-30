Jordan Thompson world title bid ended as Jai Opetaia wins inside four rounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jordan Thompson world title bid ended as Jai Opetaia wins inside four rounds

By Press Association
Jai Opetaia, right, stopped Jordan Thompson in the fourth round (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jai Opetaia, right, stopped Jordan Thompson in the fourth round (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manchester fighter Jordan Thompson fell short in his world title bid after being outclassed and stopped inside four rounds by Jai Opetaia, who retained his IBF cruiserweight title at Wembley Arena.

Thompson, standing at 6ft 7in, boasted a five-inch height advantage over Opetaia but was unable to keep his relentless opponent at bay as the Australian southpaw landed punishing shots at will.

Making the first defence of the title he won by outpointing Mairis Briedis in July last year, Opetaia made a big statement to the rest of the 200lbs division – albeit against a more inexperienced foe.

Jai Opetaia, left, is now 23-0, with 18 wins inside the distance, as a professional (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jai Opetaia, left, is now 23-0, with 18 wins inside the distance, as a professional (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Thompson had won all 15 of his previous professional encounters but this was a pronounced step up in competition and he demonstrated only glimpses of belonging at world title level.

Thompson was put down in the third by a three-punch combination and although the 30-year-old gamely rose back to his feet and saw out the rest of the round, his corner threatened to pull him out.

But Opetaia conclusively ended matters just 20 seconds into the fourth, as a ramrod left was followed by another combination, which left Thompson sagging to his knees as the contest was waved off.

Opetaia (23-0, 18KOs) is now targeting a unification showdown against WBO belt holder and Thompson’s fellow Briton Chris Billam-Smith, who was ringside on Saturday night.

Opetaia said on DAZN: “I’ve been saying at all press conferences, I come to earn respect, not to disrespect. Chris Billam-Smith, I’d love to make that happen. I want that WBO around my waist.”