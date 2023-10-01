Kai Havertz showed his mindset is spot on – Declan Rice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kai Havertz showed his mindset is spot on – Declan Rice

By Press Association
Declan Rice and Kai Havertz both joined Arsenal before the new season. (John Walton/PA)
Declan Rice hailed the mindset of Kai Havertz after he broke his Arsenal duck with a goal in Saturday’s impressive Premier League win at Bournemouth.

The Gunners strolled to a 4-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium as Bukayo Saka headed them in front with a Martin Odegaard penalty doubling the lead before Havertz stroked home a spot-kick of his own and Ben White wrapped up the points with a stoppage-time header.

The win takes Arsenal a point off the top of the table ahead of the visit of reigning champions Manchester City next Sunday.

“We’re a young group of lads who really believe and trust in the manager. He’s brought that environment into the club, and the whole energy around the place in terms of staff, the players, the fans at the Emirates.

“It’s such a special feeling. It’s really good to be a part of and like I said, that’s why I came to Arsenal, It’s real honour to play for this club and when there are special moments like this, it’s really good.”

Bournemouth remain winless in the Premier League under head coach Andoni Iraola and never looked like ending that run against their superior visitors.

Andoni Iraola is still yet to taste Premier League victory as Bournemouth boss
Andoni Iraola is still yet to taste Premier League victory as Bournemouth boss. (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

“We have to be better,” Iraola told afcbTV.

“We have some minimum (requirements), everyone needs to run and needs to fight – we need to be better especially at both ends.

“We were not pressing correctly but we all tried and didn’t give up but we have to do much better. The fans have been very good with us, we cannot ask for more.”