Liverpool beat Arsenal in front of record WSL crowd as Man Utd grab late winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Liverpool beat Arsenal in front of record WSL crowd as Man Utd grab late winner

By Press Association
Liverpool celebrate victory over Arsenal (Steven Paston/PA)
Liverpool celebrate victory over Arsenal (Steven Paston/PA)

Liverpool pulled off a shock 1-0 win at Arsenal in front of a record Women’s Super League crowd.

There were 54,115 fans at the Emirates Stadium for the season opener, which was settled by a goal from Miri Taylor early in the second half.

Taylor slotted in a cross from Missy Bo Kearns in the 48th minute to stun the Gunners home support.

The Reds held off plenty of Arsenal pressure but Jonas Eidevall’s side, who were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers last month, could not find a way back into the match.

In Sunday’s 5.30pm kick-off, champions Chelsea opened their WSL title defence with a 2-1 win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Australia striker Sam Kerr, who had been injured at the World Cup, was not in the squad – but Chelsea debutant Mia Fishel headed the home side into a 27th-minute lead.

Chelsea’s Lauren James celebrates scoring
Lauren James was on target for the WSL champions at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

England international Lauren James added another early in the second half from a cross by Guro Reiten, whose initial effort looked to have been cleared away from behind the line.

Spurs set up a tense closing 15 minutes when Martha Thomas pulled a goal back, before Chelsea substitute Jelena Cankovic saw her late goal ruled out for offside.

Manchester United came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 with a stoppage-time goal from substitute Rachel Williams at Villa Park, where the hosts saw Kirsty Hanson sent off.

Manchester United celebrate scoring in the WSL game at Aston Villa.
United were celebrating after Rachel Williams struck in stoppage time (Jacob King/PA)

Scotland winger Hanson was shown a straight red card in the 74th minute for her high tackle on United midfielder Hayley Ladd.

Villa, though, soon took the lead through England international Rachel Daly, only for Lucia Garcia to quickly have United back on level terms.

Just when it seemed both teams would have to settle for a point, Williams headed in Nikita Parris’ deflected cross to secure United a dramatic victory.

Leicester came from behind to beat newly-promoted Bristol City 4-2 at Ashton Gate.

The Robins, back in the top flight after an absence of two seasons, went ahead through a fine strike from Carrie Jones in the 33rd minute.

New Leicester signing Aimee Palmer, playing against her former club, fired the visitors level in added time at the end of the first half.

Leicester took control after the break, as Shannon O’Brien put them in front and German striker Lena Petermann, making her debut, headed a third in the 52nd minute.

Fellow debutant Jutta Rantala increased Leicester’s lead with seven minutes left before Amalie Thestrup scored her first Robins goal from the penalty spot.

Elisabeth Terland scored twice in the first half as Brighton opened their WSL campaign with a 2-0 win at Everton.

Norway forward Terland headed in after the ball came back off the crossbar to give the visitors a third-minute lead and soon added a second after being played in by Katie Robinson.

Everton captain Megan Finnigan reduced the deficit just after the hour, but the home side were unable to conjure an equaliser.

Manchester City won 2-0 at West Ham as Jill Roord scored on her debut.

Manchester City’s Jill Roord
Jill Roord marked her Manchester City debut with a second-half goal in Chigwell (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Lauren Hemp broke the deadlock early in the second half with a curling effort before Chloe Kelly then saw her penalty saved.

Netherlands international Roord, a club-record summer signing from Wolfsburg, slotted in to open her City account in the 55th minute.

City finished a player down after Leila Ouahabi was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Emma Harries, but the Hammers could not get themselves back into the game.