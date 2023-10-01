Atalanta and Juventus share stalemate as Atletico Madrid pull off crazy comeback

Juventus were held to a frustrating goalless Serie A draw by Atalanta with only one point still separating both sides in the table.

Nicolo Fagioli and Moise Kean tested Juan Musso in the first half, but Atalanta had plenty of opportunities after the break to earn a winner as Wojciech Szczesny got his fingertips to Luis Muriel’s free-kick before Teun Koopmeiners had two good shots in the closing stages.

Bologna sit three points below Atalanta in the table after they beat Empoli 3-0, with Riccardo Orsolini starring after earning his first Serie A hat-trick, helping his side to their second win this season.

Roma also earned their second win of the season as goals from Romelu Lukaku and Lorenzo Pellegrini secured a 2-0 win against Frosinone, while Alan Matturro’s own goal salvaged a point for Udinese, who drew 2-2 with Genoa.

Albert Gudmundsson’s brace gave Genoa the advantage before Matturro turned the ball into his own net in stoppage time and Sandi Lovric was dismissed just minutes later.

Angel Correa’s brace helped Atletico Madrid come from behind to earn a 3-2 win against LaLiga rivals Cadiz.

Atletico faced an uphill task after Lucas Pires and Roger Marti put the visitors in front.

However, Correa helped Diego Simeone’s side to three points either side of Nahuel Molina’s goal and they move into fourth.

They sit four points clear of Real Betis, who beat Valencia 3-0 thanks to goals from Assane Diao, Marc Roca and Abde Ezzalzouli, while Jose Arnaiz Diaz and Ante Budimir’s goals were enough for Osasuna to beat Alaves 2-0.

At the bottom of the table, Granada came from behind to draw 3-3 with fellow strugglers Almeria.

Colombian forward Luis Suarez wreaked havoc, scoring a hat-trick within the final six minutes of the first half before Granada came back into the game with Myrto Uzuni scoring in the 86th minute to rescue a point.

Lyon’s winless run continued in Ligue 1 after they were beaten 2-0 by high-flying Reims.

Goals from Marshall Munetsi and Yunis Abdelhamid handed Lyon their fifth league loss of the season and they sit rock bottom of the table.

Reims’ win sees them close in on Brest, who missed the chance to go top of the table after drawing 0-0 with Nice.

Lille beat Havre 2-0 to go sixth in the table, while Toulouse returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win against Metz and Akor Adams’ brace helped Montpellier beat Lorient 3-0.

Rennes ended their run of five consecutive league draws after beating Nantes 3-1 to move into sixth.

In the Bundesliga, Darmstadt earned their first win of the season after beating Werder Bremen 4-2.

Die Lilien scored twice in each half and held off a potential late comeback from Bremen with two quick goals in the second half.

Vincenzo Grifo and Philipp Lienhart’s goals were enough for Freiburg to beat Augsburg 2-0 in the other game on Sunday.