The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Team Europe celebrate their Ryder Cup win (David Davies/PA)
Team Europe celebrate their Ryder Cup win (David Davies/PA)

Europe claimed Ryder Cup victory this weekend over the United States in Rome after securing a 16.5-11.5 win.

In the Premier League, Manchester City surrendered their 100 per cent start after defeat at Wolves while the Women’s Super League kicked off.

The Rugby World Cup continued in France, with Scotland routing Romania 84-0.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.

44th Ryder Cup – Day Three – Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Team Europe captain Luke Donald lifts the Ryder Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
44th Ryder Cup – Day Three – Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Team Europe’s Viktor Hovland and players’ wives (Mike Egerton/PA)
44th Ryder Cup – Day Three – Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Team Europe’s Tommy Fleetwood celebrates in Rome (David Davies/PA)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Wolves’ Hwang Hee-Chan celebrates his winner against Manchester City (Nigel French/PA)
Everton v Luton Town – Premier League – Goodison Park
Luton players salute their fans following victory at Everton – their first ever in the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rangers v Aberdeen – cinch Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath helped beat Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland v Romania – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool A – Stade Pierre Mauroy
Scotland’s Darcy Graham scores his side’s 12th try against Romania (Adam Davy/PA)
Aston Villa v Manchester United – Barclays Women’s Super League – Villa Park
Manchester United’s Lucia Garcia opens the scoring against Aston Villa (Jacob King/PA)
West Ham United v Manchester City – Barclays Women’s Super League – Chigwell Construction Stadium
Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly has a penalty saved by West Ham goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL London Games 2023 – Wembley Stadium
The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)