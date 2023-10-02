The sporting weekend in pictures

Europe claimed Ryder Cup victory this weekend over the United States in Rome after securing a 16.5-11.5 win.

In the Premier League, Manchester City surrendered their 100 per cent start after defeat at Wolves while the Women’s Super League kicked off.

The Rugby World Cup continued in France, with Scotland routing Romania 84-0.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald lifts the Ryder Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Team Europe’s Viktor Hovland and players’ wives (Mike Egerton/PA)

Team Europe’s Tommy Fleetwood celebrates in Rome (David Davies/PA)

Wolves’ Hwang Hee-Chan celebrates his winner against Manchester City (Nigel French/PA)

Luton players salute their fans following victory at Everton – their first ever in the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath helped beat Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s Darcy Graham scores his side’s 12th try against Romania (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United’s Lucia Garcia opens the scoring against Aston Villa (Jacob King/PA)

Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly has a penalty saved by West Ham goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold (George Tewkesbury/PA)