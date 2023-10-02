Can England defend their crown? – World Cup talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can England defend their crown? – World Cup talking points

By Press Association
England won the 2019 World Cup at Lord’s (Nick Potts/PA)
England won the 2019 World Cup at Lord's (Nick Potts/PA)

The sheen may have faded from ODIs in recent years but the 50-over World Cup remains cricket’s most prestigious title.

Ahead of the latest event getting under way in India on Thursday, the PA news agency looks at what topics are up for discussion.

World Cup remains a draw despite waning interest in ODIs

Ben Stokes, right, has come out of ODI retirement especially for the World Cup (John Walton/PA)
Ben Stokes, right, has come out of ODI retirement especially for the World Cup (John Walton/PA)

The conveyor belt of T20 franchise leagues being churned out is putting the squeeze on like never before and it is the middle format especially that is feeling the pinch. Former Australia captain Ian Chappell last week admonished administrators for neglecting ODIs in favour of T20s while India great Sachin Tendulkar said earlier this year the 50-over format was getting “boring” and “predictable”. The importance of bilateral ODI series may continue to dwindle but conversely the World Cup remains the crown jewel, as demonstrated by England’s Ben Stokes ending his retirement for one more shot at glory.

No West Indies, no party

The Windies will miss the competition for the first time in their history (Simon Cooper/PA)
The Windies will miss the competition for the first time in their history (Simon Cooper/PA)

There will be a distinct lack of Caribbean flair this year as the West Indies, winners of the first two events in 1975 and 1989, were unable to qualify. Full member nations Zimbabwe and Ireland also miss out but it is the absence of the Windies that will be felt the most. They bear a lot of responsibility after failing first in the 2021-23 World Cup Super League then at a separate qualifying tournament in June. But while other sports encourage growth and expand its global events, cricket has shrunk to a 10-team World Cup for its last two editions. A return to a 14-team set-up is planned from 2027.

England at the double?

England won the T20 World Cup last year (PA)
England won the T20 World Cup last year (PA)

England prevailed by the barest of all margins four years ago – although the boundary countback rule has been abolished and, now, there will be further super overs until a winner emerges. Despite Eoin Morgan standing down, Jos Buttler oversaw a more formulaic triumph in the 2022 T20 World Cup, meaning England will have a target on their backs. They have brought along eight members of the 2019-trophy winning side, plus the rehabilitating Jofra Archer as a travelling reserve, while an average of 31.4 has seen them labelled ‘Dad’s Army’ in some quarters. Experience, though, is rarely a bad thing and England retaining their crown would mark them out as one of the greatest white-ball sides in history.

India v Pakistan

Virat Kohli produced an innings for the ages in Melbourne last year (Martin Rickett/PA)
Virat Kohli produced an innings for the ages in Melbourne last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

The marquee occasion of the tournament that carries the weighty tagline of attracting up to one billion viewers. As they have not faced each other in a bilateral match since 2013 amid fraught relations between the two nations, any meeting now takes on extra significance. Witness last year’s T20 World Cup showdown, when Virat Kohli produced arguably his magnum opus to get India home in front of 90,000 frenzied fans at the MCG. While the players are said to be friendly with each other, Pakistan faced a delay – having to cancel a trip to Dubai – before securing their visas earlier this week. They have now arrived into India – can Pakistan spoil the party at Ahmedabad on October 14?

Missing pace aces

Mark Wood has not bowled competitively since July (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mark Wood has not bowled competitively since July (Zac Goodwin/PA)

India, and the sub-continent as a whole, is historically not a happy hunting ground for pacemen but there will be enough variety in the pitches and conditions for all types of bowlers to thrive. However, South Africa pair Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala, Pakistan’s Naseem Shah and Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera are high-profile quicks who will miss out. There is no guarantee Archer, England’s super over hero, will get any game time while team-mate Mark Wood has not bowled competitively since July. India’s Jasprit Bumrah is also still feeling his way back to his best after a year on the sidelines. Niggles, knocks and injuries are sure to strike at some point in the six-and-a-half-week campaign and countries will have to be on their guard amid exacting travel schedules that may stretch bodies and minds.