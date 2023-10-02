Football rumours: Juventus seeking new long-term deal for Adrien Rabiot

What the papers say

Juventus are reportedly working on a new long-term deal for midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The Daily Mail, citing Tuttosport, says the Italian giant is looking to tie the 28-year-old down for a further three years, after he turned down an approach from Manchester United during the summer in favour of extending his time in Turin.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea are believed to be gearing up for an expensive January. According to The Guardian, the Blues are set to target Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford forward Ivan Toney, after already spending £1billion on new signings in a year.

And the Daily Mirror, via Cadena SER, says Luka Modric is on radar of multiple MLS teams, with Inter Miami believed to be especially keen on the Real Madrid midfielder.

Social media round-up

Saudi Arabia will 'continue Robert Lewandowski pursuit' despite Barcelona striker previously 'rejecting a move to the Middle East' 🇸🇦 https://t.co/xvAbmxOiZ0 — Mail Sport (@MailSport) October 1, 2023

Understand highly rated talent Dan Rigge is about to sign a new long term deal with West Ham. ⚒️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #WHUFC 2006 born midfielder had interest from 4 Premier Lesgue clubs and 2 in La Liga but was focused on West Ham future. pic.twitter.com/rf6BSKpWCN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2023

Players to watch

Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips (Nigel French/PA)

Kalvin Phillips: Arsenal will chase the Manchester City midfielder in January, according to Fichajes.

Lamine Yamal: The Daily Mail, citing Fabrizio Romano, says Barcelona are eager to sign the 16-year-old winger to a further three-year deal.