I’m living two incredible jobs – New mum Toni Duggan relishing WSL return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I’m living two incredible jobs – New mum Toni Duggan relishing WSL return

By Press Association
Everton forward Toni Duggan returned to action in the Women’s Super League (Nigel French/PA)
Everton forward Toni Duggan returned to action in the Women’s Super League (Nigel French/PA)

Toni Duggan is proud to be “living two incredible jobs” after making her return for Everton with baby daughter Luella in tow.

The 32-year-old came on as a late substitute in Everton’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton at Walton Hall Park on Sunday, her first appearance for more than a year.

“It was so good,” she said. “I’ve been itching to get out there. Just to be back with the girls, I’m just so happy.

“I know it’s a big achievement in itself coming back after giving birth, but when you’re coming on you’re not really thinking about that, you just want to help the team.

“It’s only after when the girls are so happy for you that you realise you’ve come back and that’s it now. Happy to have ticked that off and just help the team for the rest of the season.”

Duggan gave birth in March after undertaking a training programme through her pregnancy and thanked her team-mates for helping her get back to fitness.

“I feel good,” she said. “The early stages were hard but the girls got me through it. Connor was great, he’s our physio, I came in early in the pre-season and did some sessions with him.

“Honestly, my team-mates, I can’t thank them enough because they’ve been so supportive. On the days when it’s hard, they’ve dug me out. I owe it to the girls.”

Duggan’s mother has taken on childcare duties while the forward trains and she is managing to successfully juggle her two roles.

She said: “I have to credit my family and friends because they’ve been so amazing. They say it takes a big circle to bring up a child and it definitely does. I wouldn’t be back playing if it wasn’t for them.

“Some days when I get home from training tired, I used to have a sleep, now it’s different, Luella just gets passed to me, but you get a second wind, it’s just different. But I wouldn’t change it for the world. I’m living two incredible jobs and I’m proud to be in this position.”

Combining motherhood with a career in the Women’s Super League remains rare.

Duggan, who has previously played for Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and been capped 76 times by England, is happy to be a figurehead but remains ambitious on the pitch.

She said: “Whether it took me six months, 12 months or 12 weeks to get back, it’s still a big achievement, for the girls out there that have done it before me and the girls that will do it in future. It’s powerful and I’m proud to be one of those women now.

“But this is only the start. I still feel good in myself. I’m 32 now, you see a lot of players playing until they’re 35, 36. It shouldn’t be held against you that I’ve had a baby or my age.

“I feel good and I just want to kick on from here and just be treated as just another player. It’s great I’ve got Luella, but I’m a footballer and I want to be judged by how I do on the pitch. I’m ready for that challenge. I love football, it’s been my life and I hope that it can continue.”