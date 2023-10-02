Tottenham ‘disgusted’ by online racist abuse of defender Destiny Udogie

Tottenham have condemned the racist abuse received by defender Destiny Udogie following Saturday’s home Premier League win against Liverpool.

Udogie, 20, was the target of several racist slurs on social media following Spurs’ controversial 2-1 home victory after being involved in Liverpool forward Diogo Jota’s dismissal.

Jota was shown two yellow cards for two separate second-half challenges on the Tottenham left-back within the space of a minute.

We are disgusted at the racist messages directed towards Destiny Udogie on social media following Saturday’s game against Liverpool. We will work with the Premier League and, where possible, take action against any individual we are able to identify. We stand with you… pic.twitter.com/aJxcnelfZX — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 2, 2023

Tottenham said on their official website: “We are disgusted at the racist messages directed towards Destiny Udogie on social media following Saturday’s game against Liverpool.

“We will work with the Premier League and, where possible, take action against any individual we are able to identify. We stand with you, Destiny.”

Liverpool also vowed to help identify the perpetrators, saying in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Liverpool FC condemns all forms of racism and discrimination and will work with the relevant authorities and social media platforms to help identify those responsible and apply the strongest possible consequences.”

Tottenham won the game 2-1 thanks to Joel Matip’s stoppage-time own goal after Cody Gakpo had cancelled out Son Heung-min’s first-half opener.

Liverpool defender Curtis Jones was shown a straight red in the first half after VAR intervention for a foul on Yves Bissouma and the visitors were incensed when Luis Diaz’s opening goal was incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) later issued a statement admitting that a “significant human error” had taken place by VAR officials in their decision not to award the goal.