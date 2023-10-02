Alex King wants Wales to keep standards high as they chase top spot in group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex King wants Wales to keep standards high as they chase top spot in group

By Press Association
Wales attack coach Alex King is looking for his side to continue their momentum (David Davies/PA)
Alex King says that Wales are about maintaining high standards as they build towards a final Rugby World Cup pool game and potentially topping their group.

Wales’ appearance in a fourth successive World Cup quarter-final under head coach Warren Gatland was confirmed with a record 40-6 win against Australia.

And they now need a point from next Saturday’s appointment with Georgia in Nantes to guarantee winning Pool C.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made six changes to his starting line-up for next Saturday’s Rugby World Cup clash against Georgia (David Davies/PA)

Gatland has named his starting line-up three days earlier than he needed to, making six changes from the Wallabies encounter.

Hooker Dewi Lake will captain the team, with his co-skipper Jac Morgan rested from the matchday 23.

There are also starts for wing Rio Dyer, fly-half Gareth Anscombe, scrum-half Tomos Williams, lock Dafydd Jenkins and flanker Tommy Reffell.

Anscombe, who scored 23 points in the Australia match, starts instead of Dan Biggar.

Dewi Lake will captain Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Biggar went off early during the Wallabies clash after suffering a pectoral muscle strain.

Wales assistant coach King said: “We want to win the game and we want to carry the momentum of the last four weeks.

“We have got high standards, and it is important we adhere to them whoever we are playing. It was a step in the right direction, great to qualify, but we have got unfinished business for the weekend.

“We understand the threat Georgia pose, we understand what happened in Cardiff 11 months ago (Georgia beat Wales 13-12), the performance they put in against Fiji on Saturday.

“I know one of their coaches (Joe Worsley) very well, and he will have them absolutely firing on Saturday afternoon, that is for sure.

“I am going to try and meet up with him for a coffee on Friday and get some secrets out of him!

“He is a good friend, and to nil Fiji at half-time was a fantastic effort with all the threats they’ve got.”

Anscombe is handed the number 10 shirt, being partnered at half-back by Williams, who replaces Gareth Davies, with Dyer earning a start instead of Josh Adams, Lake in for Ryan Elias, Jenkins taking over from Adam Beard and Reffell replacing Morgan.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit and number eight Taulupe Faletau will start their fourth successive games of the tournament.

There are opportunities among the replacements, meanwhile, for prop Nicky Smith, lock Christ Tshiunza and fly-half Sam Costelow.

On Biggar, King added: “He is just getting his recovery in after the slight injury he got against Australia.

“He is at the recovery stage, and it is just important he gets back ready for selection for the quarter-final.

Dan Biggar was injured against Australia (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“(Gareth) was great (against Australia). He came on early, and guys on the bench have got such an important role to be ready to go straightaway.

“You have got to know your role and be ready to step in at any moment, and that is the strength of this squad.

“Everything has to be at a good score – attack, defence, kicking game, forwards – to win these games, and against Australia it all came together.”