Francis Lee hailed one of Man City’s ‘all-time greats’ after his death, aged 79

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Francis Lee hailed one of Man City’s ‘all-time greats’ after his death, aged 79

By Press Association
Former Manchester City player Francis Lee has died aged 79 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Manchester City player Francis Lee has died aged 79 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester City have hailed former striker Francis Lee as one of their “all-time greats” following his death at the age of 79.

Lee, who also had a spell as City chairman in the 1990s, died on Monday morning following a long battle against cancer. He scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for the club between 1967-74.

In a statement on their official website, City said: “It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.”

The reigning Premier League champions described Lee as “a club legend in every sense”.

City said: “He won one First Division title, one FA Cup, one League Cup, a European Cup Winners’ Cup and two Charity Shields during a glittering eight-year spell as a player – a legacy that ensures his position among Manchester City’s all-time greats is secure.”

Lee, who began his playing career at Bolton, joined Derby from City in 1974. He won 27 England caps, scoring 10 goals, after making his full international debut in 1968 and appeared at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

Francis Lee
Francis Lee scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for Man City (PA Photos)

City added: “Franny passed away in the early hours of this morning after a long battle with cancer.

“His wife Gill and children Charlotte, Jonny and Nik say he will be sorely missed and would like to thank everyone for their kind words.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.

“As a mark of respect, flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy are flying at half-mast. More tributes from the club will follow in the coming days.”

Lee spent eight seasons at first club Bolton, scoring 106 goals in 210 games after breaking into the side at the age of 16, before City splashed out a then club-record £60,000 to sign him in 1967.

Bolton posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “All at Bolton Wanderers are saddened to learn of the passing of former forward, Francis Lee.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Francis’ family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.”

City sold Lee to Derby for £110,000 in 1974 and in his first match against his former club he scored a spectacular winning goal before helping the Rams lift the First Division title in his first season.

Derby said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of 1974/75 title-winner Francis Lee. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him.”

Lee enjoyed huge success as a businessman following his football career – he retired as a player in 1976 – and sold his waste paper recycling company, FH Lee Ltd, for £8.35million in 1984.

After success as a racehorse trainer, Lee bought City from Peter Swales in 1994, but after being lauded by the club’s fans as a returning hero, his spell as chairman turned sour.

City were relegated to the second tier and were on their way down to the third when Lee resigned in 1998.

During his spell as a player with Derby, Lee was involved in an infamous on-field fight with former Leeds defender Norman Hunter and the Match of the Day footage is now a YouTube cult classic.

Lee, whose record of 10 goals scored in Manchester derbies was broken by Wayne Rooney in 2013, was made CBE for services to sport and charity in 2016.