Francis Lee’s career in pictures

By Press Association
Francis Lee has died (PA)
Francis Lee has died (PA)

Francis Lee has died at the age of 79.

The former Manchester City and England striker, who also had a spell as City chairman in the 1990s, scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for the club between 1967 and 1974.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best pictures of Lee from our archives.

Soccer – Football League Division One – Newcastle United v Manchester City
Lee joined Manchester City from Bolton in 1967 and helped them to the title in his first season. Here, he is pictured on the right in the back row after their dramatic 4-3 final day victory at Newcastle – he was among the scorers (PA Archive)
Soccer – Football League Division One – Manchester City Photocall
City and Salford rugby league players trained together at Maine Road in 1969. Lee is fifth from the left (PA Archive)
Francis Lee File Photo
Lee (third from left) celebrates City’s FA Cup victory over Leicester at Wembley with team-mates (from left) Glyn Pardoe, Harry Dowd, Mike Doyle, Neil Young and Tommy Booth (PA Archive)
Lee, pictured at Manchester City’s former ground ahead of the 1971-72 season (PA Archive)
Francis Lee File Photo
Lee is pictured here taking to the pitch for a Division One match against neighbours Manchester United at Old Trafford (PA Archive)
Derby Leeds Fight
Leeds goalkeeper David Harvey (dark shirt) separates team-mate Norman Hunter (centre) and Lee (right) in 1975 after they fought during the Division One game at Derby. The pair were sent off and the Rams won 3-2 (PA)
Francis Lee File Photo
Lee had a stint as chairman of City and here he acknowledges the applause of the home crowd in 1994 (PA Archive)
Francis Lee File Photo

City chairman Lee pictured with new manager Joe Royle in 1998 (PA Archive)

Investitures at Buckingham Palace

Lee became a CBE for services to football and charity at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2016 (PA Archive)

Manchester City v Watford – FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
Lee, pitchside at Wembley ahead of the 2019 FA Cup final between City and Watford at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)