England complete World Cup preparations with rain-affected win over Bangladesh

By Press Association
England’s Moeen Ali saw England to a four-wicket win over Bangladesh in their final World Cup warm-up game (Anupam Nath/AP))
England completed their World Cup preparation with a rain-affected victory against Bangladesh at Guwahati.

Joe Root and Mooen Ali guided England to a four-wicket win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method with a bludgeoning partnership of 79 in 10 overs.

After Saturday’s clash with India was washed out, England suffered further weather frustration as they geared up to get their World Cup defence under way against New Zealand on Thursday.

England were set a revised target of 197 in 37 overs after Bangladesh’s innings had been disrupted by a three-hour rain delay.

Dawid Malan nicked to slip with just four to his name, but England raced to 50 inside five overs as Jonny Bairstow struck 34 from 21 balls.

There was concern for England as Bairstow needed medical attention on his back while out in the middle, and the batter suffered more discomfort as Mustafizur Rahman soon dislodged his leg-stump bail.

Harry Brook was also castled for 17 but Jos Buttler maintained England’s impetus, smashing five fours and a six in a 15-ball 30.

Jonny Bairstow needed medical treatment on the field before being able to continue his innings (Anupam Nath/AP)

Buttler’s blitzkrieg ended when he pulled Shoriful Islam to offer Towhid Hridoy a simple catch on the deep square boundary.

England were 114 for five after Liam Livingstone drove Taskin Ahmed to mid-off and Najmul Hossain Shanto managed to wrap his fingers under the ball diving forward.

At that point Bangladesh were sensing a surprise victory but Root, with 26 precious runs following a recent run of sticky form, and Moeen were commanding.

Moeen hammered 56 from 39 balls before falling four runs short of victory, England eventually easing home in 24.1 overs and with 77 deliveries to spare.

England players celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto during their final World Cup warm-up game (Anupam Nath/AP)

Bangladesh made 188 for nine after rain reduced their innings to 37 overs.

Only Mehidy Hasan Miraz (74) and Tanzid Hasan (45) went past 20 as Buttler used nine bowlers and rotated his attack in hot and humid conditions.

Bangladesh won the toss but Buttler indicated he was content to field and give his bowlers a workout amid the prospect of rain.

Mark Wood was back in action for the first time since the Ashes and bowled with plenty of pace and accuracy.

Wood knocked out Tanzid’s middle stump, while Reece Topley took three for 23 from five and Adil Rashid and David Willey picked up two wickets apiece.