Derby continue strong form on the road with win at Blackpool

Goals from Korey Smith, James Collins and Martyn Waghorn kept up Derby’s impressive away record so far this season with a 3-1 victory at Blackpool.

The Rams have won four out of the five league games they have played on the road.

They should have taken the lead twice in the first half through Kane Wilson, who on his first start for the club headed wide and fired off target both from close range.

Joe Wildsmith then made a smart save to deny the in-form Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes.

Smith opened the scoring nine minutes into the second half, lashing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s cutback into the roof of the net.

The visitors doubled their lead through Collins, but Kenny Dougall’s header handed Blackpool a lifeline two minutes later.

The Seasiders should have been level through Rhodes, but he headed against the bar from 10 yards out before substitute Tom Barkhuizen had one cleared off the line at the other end.

Derby made sure of victory when they launched a counter-attack and Barkhuizen teed up Waghorn for a simple finish.