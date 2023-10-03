Crewe extend unbeaten League Two run to six games with win against Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crewe extend unbeaten League Two run to six games with win against Gillingham

By Press Association
Crewe ran out 2-0 winners at home against Gillingham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Crewe ran out 2-0 winners at home against Gillingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Crewe extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two streak to six matches as Gillingham were beaten 2-0 at the Mornflake Stadium.

Connor O’Riordan and Joe White scored in each half to climb up to third in the table, leapfrogging their opponents in the process.

The Gills went close when Ethan Coleman unleashed from 20 yards with the midfielder’s low drive beating Harvey Davies, but cannoning off the goalkeeper’s right-hand post. George Lapslie then undid some neat approach play for the visitors by hitting a wild effort over.

Crewe took the lead on the half-hour mark with O’Riordan meeting Zac Williams’ lofted cross at the far post with a powerful downward header which found the bottom corner.

Davies beat out Lapslie’s close-range shot after Macauley Bonne whipped the ball across the home box as Gillingham pushed for an equaliser. Within minutes Bonne wasted a better chance after Davies spilled a shot from Robbie McKenzie, only for the striker to stab the rebound wide.

After the restart, Jake Turner did well to block Courtney Baker-Richardson’s angled drive with a boot.

Dom Jefferies lifted a good chance over and Coleman thumped a free header wide with the goal at his mercy from a corner from Conor Mahoney.

But Crewe held firm and sealed victory when substitutes Aaron Rowe and White combined with the latter’s shot trickling over the line despite Turner getting a hand to the ball.