Charlton storm to win over Exeter to extend impressive run

Charlton made it three straight home league wins for the first time since December 2021 as they comfortably dispatched Exeter 4-1 at The Valley.

The Addicks fell behind in the 23rd minute, Reece Cole’s defence-splitting pass sent Grecians striker James Scott racing through to fire past Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Charlton, unbeaten in five matches since head coach Michael Appleton took charge, deservedly levelled just before the break. Corey Blackett-Taylor rifled home after Chuks Aneke’s header from a dinked Alfie May cross crashed back off the crossbar.

The Addicks were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute after Tennai Watson was fouled by Yanic Wildschut. Aneke’s spot-kick was pushed on to the post by Exeter keeper Viljami Sinisalo but May followed up to smash in from close range.

Exeter captain Will Aimson received a straight red card for a late sliding lunge on May just moments later.

Charlton substitute Miles Leaburn emphatically drilled in Charlton’s third goal in the 79th minute and May clinically found the top left corner of the net after excellent approach play by Blackett-Taylor.