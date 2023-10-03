Doncaster end Crawley’s five-match winning run with well-deserved victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doncaster end Crawley’s five-match winning run with well-deserved victory

By Press Association
Joe Ironside secured the three points for Doncaster against Crawley (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Doncaster ended Crawley’s impressive winning run at five matches with a 2-0 triumph at the Eco-Power Stadium.

A Mo Faal strike and a Joe Ironside penalty saw Rovers through to a third win from their last four Sky Bet League Two outings.

Crawley started the brighter with Laurence Maguire forcing Louis Jones to tip over the crossbar from a powerful header.

Doncaster grew into the game when Owen Bailey drew a save from Corey Addai with a low strike. They took the lead after 27 minutes when Ironside pounced on a mistake and squared to Faal, who slotted home from 15 yards.

Faal almost doubled the advantage immediately when he met a Luke Molyneux free-kick with a header only to be denied by Addai. Molyneux hit the bar early in the second half with an in-swinging cross.

Rovers were gifted a second when Will Wright hauled down Joseph Olowu, presenting Ironside with the opportunity to smash in from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

Crawley pushed for a way back into the game, but were shut out well by the hosts.