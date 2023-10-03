Sheffield Wednesday beaten again to build pressure on Xisco Munoz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sheffield Wednesday beaten again to build pressure on Xisco Munoz

By Press Association
John Swift, left, celebrates his winner against Sheffield Wednesday (Joe Giddens/PA)
John Swift, left, celebrates his winner against Sheffield Wednesday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz came under increased pressure after a 1-0 defeat against West Brom at The Hawthorns.

An eighth loss left the Owls with their worst ever start to a season from the first 10 games of the Sky Bet Championship season, and they are already seven points adrift of the safety line.

John Swift’s 13th-minute goal settled the match with the Owls having now gone 312 minutes without a goal, with their only points so far coming from draws against Middlesbrough and at Leeds.

But it could have been different if Juan Delgado and Tyreeq Bakinson had converted early chances for the visitors.

Not surprisingly, Munoz rang the changes – seven – from Friday night’s 3-0 home defeat to Sunderland, with a return to a 4-4-2 formation.

It mattered little as West Brom dominated the game of few opportunities as their fifth game unbeaten saw them climb to fifth.

Carlos Corberan’s side started by forcing numerous corners and crosses from which the recalled Brandon Thomas-Asante and Kyle Bartley missed the target with headed half-chances.

West Brom took the lead in the 13th minute with a goal of classic simplicity. Darnell Furlong played the ball down the right, Akin Famewo missed the chance to cut it out and Jed Wallace crossed low for Swift to sweep it high into the net from six yards.

Swift’s fifth goal of the season soon had the near 2,000 Wednesday fans calling for Munoz’s head but just after the goal, the Owls created two excellent chances.

The sliding Delgado missed Ashley Fletcher’s cross from point-blank range, then Bakinson’s curling shot heading for the top corner was clawed away by goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

Matt Phillips should have done better from Furlong’s cut-back but got caught in two minds and the opportunity was gone.

Okay Yokuslu’s low shot following a scramble then Swift’s free-kick from out wide were both tipped away by goalkeeper Devis Vasquez as West Brom pressed for a second goal.

Wednesday remained in the game and Fletcher’s angled shot was blocked by the chest of Palmer.

The second half took a while to produce a goalmouth incident, with Wednesday mopping up various Albion attacks.

Dangerman Swift went closest when his curling shot dipped just over the bar from 25 yards after he cut inside.

The Baggies dominated but were their own worst enemies as they overplayed in front of goal rather than opting to shoot.